Schließen

Rezension: Shigeyoshi Senga, Masatomi Fujimoto, Taichi Tabuchi (Eds.).: Ricardo and International Trade. - London: Routledge, 2017. - x, 276 S. - ISBN: 978-1-138-12245-1

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Reinhard SchumacherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S1053837218000317
ISSN:1053-8372
ISSN:1469-9656
Parent Title (English):Journal of the History of Economic Thought
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Review
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/20
Volume:41
Issue:3
Pagenumber:4
First Page:435
Last Page:438
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Volkswirtschaftslehre
Dewey Decimal Classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo