The Rank of the Semigroup of All Order-Preserving Transformations on a Finite Fence
- A zig-zag (or fence) order is a special partial order on a (finite) set. In this paper, we consider the semigroup TFn of all order-preserving transformations on an n-element zig-zag-ordered set. We determine the rank of TFn and provide a minimal generating set for TFn. Moreover, a formula for the number of idempotents in TFn is given.
|Author:
|Vitor H. Fernandes, Jörg KoppitzORCiDGND, Tiwadee MusunthiaGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s40840-017-0598-1
|ISSN:
|0126-6705
|ISSN:
|2180-4206
|Parent Title (English):
|Bulletin of the Malaysian Mathematical Sciences Society volume
|Publisher:
|Malaysian mathematical sciences sciences soc
|Place of publication:
|Pulau Punang
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/01/31
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/18
|Tag:
|Fence; Idempotents; Order-preserving; Rank of semigroup; Transformation semigroups; Zig-zag order
|Volume:
|42
|Issue:
|5
|Pagenumber:
|21
|First Page:
|2191
|Last Page:
|2211
|Funder:
|CMA [UID/MAT/00297/2013]; Research Fund of Faculty of Science, Silpakorn University [SRF-PRG-2557-02]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert