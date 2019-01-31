Schließen

The Rank of the Semigroup of All Order-Preserving Transformations on a Finite Fence

  • A zig-zag (or fence) order is a special partial order on a (finite) set. In this paper, we consider the semigroup TFn of all order-preserving transformations on an n-element zig-zag-ordered set. We determine the rank of TFn and provide a minimal generating set for TFn. Moreover, a formula for the number of idempotents in TFn is given.

Author:Vitor H. Fernandes, Jörg KoppitzORCiDGND, Tiwadee MusunthiaGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s40840-017-0598-1
ISSN:0126-6705
ISSN:2180-4206
Parent Title (English):Bulletin of the Malaysian Mathematical Sciences Society volume
Publisher:Malaysian mathematical sciences sciences soc
Place of publication:Pulau Punang
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/01/31
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/18
Tag:Fence; Idempotents; Order-preserving; Rank of semigroup; Transformation semigroups; Zig-zag order
Volume:42
Issue:5
Pagenumber:21
First Page:2191
Last Page:2211
Funder:CMA [UID/MAT/00297/2013]; Research Fund of Faculty of Science, Silpakorn University [SRF-PRG-2557-02]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert

