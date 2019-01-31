The Rank of the Semigroup of All Order-Preserving Transformations on a Finite Fence

Vitor H. Fernandes, Jörg Koppitz, Tiwadee Musunthia A zig-zag (or fence) order is a special partial order on a (finite) set. In this paper, we consider the semigroup TFn of all order-preserving transformations on an n-element zig-zag-ordered set. We determine the rank of TFn and provide a minimal generating set for TFn. Moreover, a formula for the number of idempotents in TFn is given.