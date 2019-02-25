Schließen

Joint detection of malicious domains and infected clients

  • Detection of malware-infected computers and detection of malicious web domains based on their encrypted HTTPS traffic are challenging problems, because only addresses, timestamps, and data volumes are observable. The detection problems are coupled, because infected clients tend to interact with malicious domains. Traffic data can be collected at a large scale, and antivirus tools can be used to identify infected clients in retrospect. Domains, by contrast, have to be labeled individually after forensic analysis. We explore transfer learning based on sluice networks; this allows the detection models to bootstrap each other. In a large-scale experimental study, we find that the model outperforms known reference models and detects previously unknown malware, previously unknown malware families, and previously unknown malicious domains.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Paul PrasseORCiDGND, Rene Knaebel, Lukas Machlica, Tomas PevnyORCiD, Tobias SchefferORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10994-019-05789-z
ISSN:0885-6125
ISSN:1573-0565
Parent Title (English):Machine learning
Publisher:Springer
Place of publication:Dordrecht
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/02/25
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/18
Tag:Computer security; Https traffic; Machine learning; Neural networks; Traffic data
Volume:108
Issue:8-9
Pagenumber:16
First Page:1353
Last Page:1368
Funder:Cisco RD
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo