A new discrete Hopf-Rinow theorem

  • We prove a version of the Hopf-Rinow theorem with respect to path metrics on discrete spaces. The novel aspect is that we do not a priori assume local finiteness but isolate a local finiteness type condition, called essentially locally finite, that is indeed necessary. As a side product we identify the maximal weight, called the geodesic weight, generating the path metric in the situation when the space is complete with respect to any of the equivalent notions of completeness proven in the Hopf-Rinow theorem. As an application we characterize the graphs for which the resistance metric is a path metric induced by the graph structure.

Author:Matthias KellerGND, Florentin MünchGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.disc.2019.03.014
ISSN:0012-365X
ISSN:1872-681X
Parent Title (English):Discrete Mathematics
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Amsterdam
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/18
Volume:342
Issue:9
Pagenumber:7
First Page:2751
Last Page:2757
Funder:DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [SPP2026]; Studienstiftung des deutschen Volkes
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer Review:Referiert

