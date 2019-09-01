Dynamic strength training intensity in cardiovascular rehabilitation: is it time to reconsider clinical practice? A systematic review
- When added to endurance training, dynamic strength training leads to significantly greater improvements in peripheral muscle strength and power output in patients with cardiovascular disease, which may be relevant to enhance the patient’s prognosis. As a result, dynamic strength training is recommended in the rehabilitative treatment of many different cardiovascular diseases. However, what strength training intensity should be selected remains under intense debate. Evidence is nonetheless emerging that high-intensity strength training (≥70% of one-repetition maximum) is more effective to increase acutely myofibrillar protein synthesis, cause neural adaptations and, in the long term, increase muscle strength, when compared to low-intensity strength training. Moreover, multiple studies report that high-intensity strength training causes fewer increments in (intra-)arterial blood pressure and cardiac output, as opposed to low-intensity strength training, thus potentially pointing towards sufficient medical safety for the cardiovascularWhen added to endurance training, dynamic strength training leads to significantly greater improvements in peripheral muscle strength and power output in patients with cardiovascular disease, which may be relevant to enhance the patient’s prognosis. As a result, dynamic strength training is recommended in the rehabilitative treatment of many different cardiovascular diseases. However, what strength training intensity should be selected remains under intense debate. Evidence is nonetheless emerging that high-intensity strength training (≥70% of one-repetition maximum) is more effective to increase acutely myofibrillar protein synthesis, cause neural adaptations and, in the long term, increase muscle strength, when compared to low-intensity strength training. Moreover, multiple studies report that high-intensity strength training causes fewer increments in (intra-)arterial blood pressure and cardiac output, as opposed to low-intensity strength training, thus potentially pointing towards sufficient medical safety for the cardiovascular system. The aim of this systematic review is therefore to discuss this line of evidence, which is in contrast to current clinical practice, and to re-open the debate as to what dynamic strength training intensities should actually be applied.…
|Author:
|Dominique HansenORCiD, Ana Abreu, Patrick Doherty, Heinz VöllerORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1177/2047487319847003
|ISSN:
|2047-4873
|ISSN:
|2047-4881
|Pubmed Id:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31046441
|Parent Title (English):
|European journal of preventive cardiology : the official ESC journal for primary & secondary cardiovascular prevention, rehabilitation and sports cardiology
|Publisher:
|Sage Publ.
|Place of publication:
|London
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/09/01
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/18
|Tag:
|Cardiovascular rehabilitation; guidelines; strength training
|Volume:
|26
|Issue:
|14
|Pagenumber:
|10
|First Page:
|1483
|Last Page:
|1492
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Green Open-Access