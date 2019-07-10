Schließen

Gaia Data Release 2 catalogue of extremely low-mass white dwarf candidates

  • Extremely low-mass white dwarf stars (ELMs) are M < 0.3 M-circle dot helium-core white dwarfs born either as a result of a common-envelope phase or after a stable Roche lobe overflow episode in a multiple system. The Universe is not old enough for ELMs to have formed through single-star evolution channels. As remnants of binary evolution, ELMs can shed light onto the poorly understood phase of common-envelope evolution and provide constraints to the physics of mass accretion. Most known ELMs will merge in less than a Hubble time, providing an important contribution to the signal to be detected by upcoming space-based gravitational wave detectors. There are currently less than 150 known ELMs; most were selected by colour, focusing on hot objects, in a magnitude-limited survey of the Northern hemisphere only. Recent theoretical models have predicted a much larger space density for ELMs than estimated observationally based on this limited sample. In order to perform meaningful comparisons with theoretical models and test theirExtremely low-mass white dwarf stars (ELMs) are M < 0.3 M-circle dot helium-core white dwarfs born either as a result of a common-envelope phase or after a stable Roche lobe overflow episode in a multiple system. The Universe is not old enough for ELMs to have formed through single-star evolution channels. As remnants of binary evolution, ELMs can shed light onto the poorly understood phase of common-envelope evolution and provide constraints to the physics of mass accretion. Most known ELMs will merge in less than a Hubble time, providing an important contribution to the signal to be detected by upcoming space-based gravitational wave detectors. There are currently less than 150 known ELMs; most were selected by colour, focusing on hot objects, in a magnitude-limited survey of the Northern hemisphere only. Recent theoretical models have predicted a much larger space density for ELMs than estimated observationally based on this limited sample. In order to perform meaningful comparisons with theoretical models and test their predictions, a larger well-defined sample is required. In this work, we present a catalogue of ELM candidates selected from the second data release of Gaia (DR2). We have used predictions from theoretical models and analysed the properties of the known sample to map the space spanned by ELMs in the Gaia Hertzsprung-Russell diagram. Defining a set of colour cuts and quality flags, we have obtained a final sample of 5762 ELM candidates down to T-eff approximate to 5000 K.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Ingrid PelisoliORCiD, Joris VosORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stz1876
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Parent Title (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/10
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/18
Tag:binaries: close; catalogues; surveys; white dwarfs
Volume:488
Issue:2
Pagenumber:12
First Page:2892
Last Page:2903
Funder:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [GE2506/12-1]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

