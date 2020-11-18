Schließen

Boiling and steaming induced changes in secondary metabolites in three different cultivars of pak choi (Brassica rapa subsp. chinensis)

  • Pak choi (Brassica rapa subsp. chinensis) is a leafy vegetable that is widely available in Asia and consumed in rising quantities in Europe. Pak choi contains high levels of secondary plant metabolites, such as carotenoids, chlorophylls, glucosinolates, phenolic compounds, and vitamin K, which are beneficial for humans if consumed on a regular basis. The evaluation of the genotype-induced variation of secondary plant metabolites revealed that the cultivar ‘Amur’ contained the highest concentration of secondary plant metabolites. Furthermore, steaming retained more chlorophylls, glucosinolates, phenolic acids and flavonoid compounds than boiling. In contrast, both domestic cooking methods – boiling, and steaming – reduced the formation of glucosinolate breakdown products, especially the undesired epithionitriles and nitriles but less of the health-beneficial isothiocyanates.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Xiaomin Chen, Franziska S. HanschenORCiD, Susanne NeugartORCiD, Monika SchreinerORCiDGND, Sara A. Vargas, Björn Gutschmann, Susanne BaldermannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jfca.2019.06.004
ISSN:0889-1575
ISSN:1096-0481
Parent Title (English):Journal of Food Composition and Analysis
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:San Diego
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/18
Tag:Carotenoids; Chlorophylls; Domestic cooking; Flavonoids; Glucosinolates; Pak choi; Secondary metabolites; Vitamin K
Volume:82
Pagenumber:9
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo