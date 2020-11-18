Schließen

Assessing therapist development: Reliability and validity of the Supervisee Levels Questionnaire (SLQ-R)

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Yvonne Marie JungaORCiDGND, Michael WitthöftORCiDGND, Florian WeckGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/jclp.22794
ISSN:0021-9762
ISSN:1097-4679
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31009551
Parent Title (English):Journal of clinical psychology
Publisher:Wiley
Place of publication:Hoboken
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/18
Tag:Supervisee Levels Questionnaire; clinical supervision; exploratory structural equation modeling; psychotherapy training
Volume:75
Issue:9
Pagenumber:15
First Page:1658
Last Page:1672
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo