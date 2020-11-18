Schließen

Recording and analyzing kinematic data in children and adults with SOLLAR

  • Understanding the development of spoken language in young children has become increasingly important for advancing basic theories of language acquisition and for clinical practice. However, such a goal requires refined measurements of speech articulation (e.g., from the tongue), which are difficult to obtain from young children. In recent years though, technological advances have allowed developmental researchers to make significant steps in that direction. For instance, movements of the tongue, an articulator that is essential for spoken language, can now be tracked and recorded in children with ultrasound imaging. This technique has opened novel research avenues in (a)typical language acquisition, enabling researchers to reliably capture what has long remained invisible in the speech of young children. Within this context, we have designed an experimental platform for the recording and the processing of kinematic data: SOLLAR (Sonographic and Optical Linguo-Labial Articulatory Recording system). The method has been tailored forUnderstanding the development of spoken language in young children has become increasingly important for advancing basic theories of language acquisition and for clinical practice. However, such a goal requires refined measurements of speech articulation (e.g., from the tongue), which are difficult to obtain from young children. In recent years though, technological advances have allowed developmental researchers to make significant steps in that direction. For instance, movements of the tongue, an articulator that is essential for spoken language, can now be tracked and recorded in children with ultrasound imaging. This technique has opened novel research avenues in (a)typical language acquisition, enabling researchers to reliably capture what has long remained invisible in the speech of young children. Within this context, we have designed an experimental platform for the recording and the processing of kinematic data: SOLLAR (Sonographic and Optical Linguo-Labial Articulatory Recording system). The method has been tailored for children, but it is suitable for adults. In the present article, we introduce the recording environment developed to record over 100 children and 30 adults within SOLLAR. We then describe SOLLAR’s data processing framework, providing examples of data visualization and a summary of strengths and limitations.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Aude NoirayORCiDGND, Jan Ries, Mark TiedeORCiD, Elina Rubertus, Catherine Laporte, Lucie MénardORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-483159
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48315
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):Sonographic & Optical Linguo-Labial Articulation Recording system
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (667)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/11/18
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/11/18
Tag:language acquisition; methodology; speech kinematics; ultrasound imaging
Issue:667
Pagenumber:27
Source:Laboratory Phonology: Journal of the Association for Laboratory Phonology, 11 (2020) 1, 14 DOI: 10.5334/labphon.241
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

