  • We present a highly flexible and portable instrument to perform pump-probe spectroscopy with an optical and an X-ray pulse in the gas phase. The so-called URSA-PQ (German for ‘Ultraschnelle Röntgenspektroskopie zur Abfrage der Photoenergiekonversion an Quantensystemen’, Engl. ‘ultrafast X-ray spectroscopy for probing photoenergy conversion in quantum systems’) instrument is equipped with a magnetic bottle electron spectrometer (MBES) and tools to characterize the spatial and temporal overlap of optical and X-ray laser pulses. Its adherence to the CAMP instrument dimensions allows for a wide range of sample sources as well as other spectrometers to be included in the setup. We present the main design and technical features of the instrument. The MBES performance was evaluated using Kr M4,5NN Auger lines using backfilled Kr gas, with an energy resolution ΔE/E ≅ 1/40 in the integrating operative mode. The time resolution of the setup at FLASH 2 FL 24 has been characterized with the help of an experiment on 2-thiouracil that is insertedWe present a highly flexible and portable instrument to perform pump-probe spectroscopy with an optical and an X-ray pulse in the gas phase. The so-called URSA-PQ (German for ‘Ultraschnelle Röntgenspektroskopie zur Abfrage der Photoenergiekonversion an Quantensystemen’, Engl. ‘ultrafast X-ray spectroscopy for probing photoenergy conversion in quantum systems’) instrument is equipped with a magnetic bottle electron spectrometer (MBES) and tools to characterize the spatial and temporal overlap of optical and X-ray laser pulses. Its adherence to the CAMP instrument dimensions allows for a wide range of sample sources as well as other spectrometers to be included in the setup. We present the main design and technical features of the instrument. The MBES performance was evaluated using Kr M4,5NN Auger lines using backfilled Kr gas, with an energy resolution ΔE/E ≅ 1/40 in the integrating operative mode. The time resolution of the setup at FLASH 2 FL 24 has been characterized with the help of an experiment on 2-thiouracil that is inserted via the instruments’ capillary oven. We find a time resolution of 190 fs using the molecular 2p photoline shift and attribute this to different origins in the UV-pump—the X-ray probe setup.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Jan Metje, Fabiano LeverORCiD, Dennis MayerORCiD, Richard James Squibb, Matthew S. RobinsonORCiD, Mario NiebuhrORCiDGND, Raimund FeifelGND, Stefan DüstererORCiD, Markus GührORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-483073
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48307
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):A Mobile and Flexible Pump-Probe Instrument for Gas Phase Samples at the FLASH Free Electron Laser
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1016)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/11/18
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/11/18
Tag:X-ray probe; gas phase electron spectroscopy; molecular dynamics
Issue:1016
Pagenumber:15
Source:Applied Sciences 10 (2020) 21, 7882 DOI: 10.3390/app10217882
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

