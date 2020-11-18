We present a highly flexible and portable instrument to perform pump-probe spectroscopy with an optical and an X-ray pulse in the gas phase. The so-called URSA-PQ (German for ‘Ultraschnelle Röntgenspektroskopie zur Abfrage der Photoenergiekonversion an Quantensystemen’, Engl. ‘ultrafast X-ray spectroscopy for probing photoenergy conversion in quantum systems’) instrument is equipped with a magnetic bottle electron spectrometer (MBES) and tools to characterize the spatial and temporal overlap of optical and X-ray laser pulses. Its adherence to the CAMP instrument dimensions allows for a wide range of sample sources as well as other spectrometers to be included in the setup. We present the main design and technical features of the instrument. The MBES performance was evaluated using Kr M4,5NN Auger lines using backfilled Kr gas, with an energy resolution ΔE/E ≅ 1/40 in the integrating operative mode. The time resolution of the setup at FLASH 2 FL 24 has been characterized with the help of an experiment on 2-thiouracil that is inserted

We present a highly flexible and portable instrument to perform pump-probe spectroscopy with an optical and an X-ray pulse in the gas phase. The so-called URSA-PQ (German for ‘Ultraschnelle Röntgenspektroskopie zur Abfrage der Photoenergiekonversion an Quantensystemen’, Engl. ‘ultrafast X-ray spectroscopy for probing photoenergy conversion in quantum systems’) instrument is equipped with a magnetic bottle electron spectrometer (MBES) and tools to characterize the spatial and temporal overlap of optical and X-ray laser pulses. Its adherence to the CAMP instrument dimensions allows for a wide range of sample sources as well as other spectrometers to be included in the setup. We present the main design and technical features of the instrument. The MBES performance was evaluated using Kr M4,5NN Auger lines using backfilled Kr gas, with an energy resolution ΔE/E ≅ 1/40 in the integrating operative mode. The time resolution of the setup at FLASH 2 FL 24 has been characterized with the help of an experiment on 2-thiouracil that is inserted via the instruments’ capillary oven. We find a time resolution of 190 fs using the molecular 2p photoline shift and attribute this to different origins in the UV-pump—the X-ray probe setup.

