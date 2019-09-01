Schließen

Vocational reintegration in coronary heart disease patients - the holistic approach of the WHO biopsychosocial concept

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Annett SalzwedelORCiDGND, Heinz VöllerORCiDGND, Rona Katharina ReibisORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1177/2047487319850699
ISSN:2047-4873
ISSN:2047-4881
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31091981
Parent Title (English):European journal of preventive cardiology : the official ESC journal for primary & secondary cardiovascular prevention, rehabilitation and sports cardiology
Publisher:Sage Publ.
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/01
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/17
Volume:26
Issue:13
Pagenumber:3
First Page:1383
Last Page:1385
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Sportmedizin und Prävention
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo