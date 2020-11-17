Schließen

Effects of glucocorticoid and noradrenergic activity on spatial learning and spatial memory performance in healthy young adults

Author:Woo Ri ChaeGND, Sophie Metz, Jeanette WeiseORCiD, Jan Nowacki, Dominique Piber, Sven C. Mueller, Katja WingenfeldORCiDGND, Christian OtteORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.psyneuen.2019.07.037
ISSN:0306-4530
Parent Title (English):Psychoneuroendocrinology
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Other
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/17
Volume:107
Pagenumber:1
First Page:14
Last Page:14
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
Peer Review:Referiert

