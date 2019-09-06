Die artistische Überbietung einer brinnenden liebe Freundschaft und Liebe in Jörg Wickrams ›Gabriotto und Reinhart‹ The artistic Surpassing of a Burning Desire Friendship and Love in Jörg Wickrams ›Gabriotto und Reinhart‹

Ute von Bloh Isolated, yet at the same time, in an environment that is hostile to them, the four characters Jorg Wickram imagines in his novel > Gabriotto und Reinhart< are alone together, as the two doomed couples are all also bound to each other in friendship. The construction of paradoxes, calculated primarily for effect, appears to be one of the novels controlled narrative devices. Much like the narratological strategies of intensification, exaggeration and repetition, they are controlled artifices designed for impact, and well-thought-out gambits on the part of the author which he uses, above all, to continue and intensify the tradition of medieval storytelling, and less frequently to counterpose an alternative understanding. Time and again the author makes use of the potential of widespread literary concepts to demonstrate that the love described in the novel is unparalleled.