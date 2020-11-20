Schließen

Fontane als Leser

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Anna Busch
ISBN:978-3-8353-3667-4
Parent Title (German):Randkulturen : Lese- und Gebrauchsspuren in Autorenbibliotheken des 19. und 20. Jahrhunderts
Subtitle (German):zur Virtualisierung von Lese- und Gebrauchsspuren in Fontanes Bibliothek
Publisher:Wallstein
Place of publication:Göttingen
Editor:Anke Jaspers, Andreas B. Kilcher
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/11/20
First Page:215
Last Page:243
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Germanistik
Dewey Decimal Classification:8 Literatur / 80 Literatur, Rhetorik, Literaturwissenschaft / 800 Literatur und Rhetorik

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo