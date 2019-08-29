Hungry cities: how local food self-sufficiency relates to climate change, diets, and urbanisation
- Using a newly developed model approach and combining it with remote sensing, population, and climate data, first insights are provided into how local diets, urbanisation, and climate change relates to local urban food self-sufficiency. In plain terms, by utilizing the global peri-urban (PU) food production potential approximately lbn urban residents (30% of global urban population) can be locally nourished, whereby further urbanisation is by far the largest pressure factor on PU agriculture, followed by a change of diets, and climate change. A simple global food transport model which optimizes transport and neglects differences in local emission intensities indicates that CO2 emissions related to food transport can be reduced by a factor of 10.
|Steffen KriewaldORCiDGND, Prajal PradhanORCiDGND, Luis CostaORCiD, Anselmo Garcia Cantu RosORCiD, Jürgen P. KroppORCiDGND
|agricultural productivity; dietary patterns; food systems; local food; peri-urban agriculture; urbanization
