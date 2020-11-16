Reprotoxicity of glyphosate-based formulation in Caenorhabditis elegans is not due to the active ingredient only
- Pesticides guarantee us high productivity in agriculture, but the long-term costs have proved too high. Acute and chronic intoxication of humans and animals, contamination of soil, water and food are the consequences of the current demand and sales of these products. In addition, pesticides such as glyphosate are sold in commercial formulations which have inert ingredients, substances with unknown composition and proportion. Facing this scenario, toxicological studies that investigate the interaction between the active principle and the inert ingredients are necessary. The following work proposed comparative toxicology studies between glyphosate and its commercial formulation using the alternative model Caenorhabditis elegans. Worms were exposed to different concentrations of the active ingredient (glyphosate in monoisopropylamine salt) and its commercial formulation. Reproductive capacity was evaluated through brood size, morphological analysis of oocytes and through the MD701 strain (bcIs39), which allows the visualization of germPesticides guarantee us high productivity in agriculture, but the long-term costs have proved too high. Acute and chronic intoxication of humans and animals, contamination of soil, water and food are the consequences of the current demand and sales of these products. In addition, pesticides such as glyphosate are sold in commercial formulations which have inert ingredients, substances with unknown composition and proportion. Facing this scenario, toxicological studies that investigate the interaction between the active principle and the inert ingredients are necessary. The following work proposed comparative toxicology studies between glyphosate and its commercial formulation using the alternative model Caenorhabditis elegans. Worms were exposed to different concentrations of the active ingredient (glyphosate in monoisopropylamine salt) and its commercial formulation. Reproductive capacity was evaluated through brood size, morphological analysis of oocytes and through the MD701 strain (bcIs39), which allows the visualization of germ cells in apoptosis. In addition, the metal composition in the commercial formulation was analyzed by ICP-MS. Only the commercial formulation of glyphosate showed significant negative effects on brood size, body length, oocyte size, and the number of apoptotic cells. Metal analysis showed the presence of Hg, Fe, Mn, Cu, Zn, As, Cd and Pb in the commercial formulation, which did not cause reprotoxicity at the concentrations found. However, metals can bio-accumulate in soil and water and cause environmental impacts. Finally, we demonstrated that the addition of inert ingredients increased the toxic profile of the active ingredient glyphosate in C. elegans, which reinforces the need of components description in the product labels. (C) 2019 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.…
