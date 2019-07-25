Schließen

Sub-damped Lyman alpha systems in the XQ-100 survey - I. Identification and contribution to the cosmological H I budget

Metadaten
Author:Trystyn A. M. BergORCiD, Sara L. EllisonORCiD, Ruben Sanchez-Ramirez, Sebastian Lopez, George D. BeckerORCiD, Lise ChristensenORCiD, Guido CupaniORCiD, Kelly D. DenneyORCiD, Gabor WorseckORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stz2012
ISSN:0035-8711
ISSN:1365-2966
Parent Title (English):Monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society
Publisher:Oxford Univ. Press
Place of publication:Oxford
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/25
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/16
Tag:galaxies: ISM; galaxies: high-redshift; quasars: absorption lines
Volume:488
Issue:3
Pagenumber:14
First Page:4356
Last Page:4369
Funder:UCh/VID project [ENL18/18]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 52 Astronomie / 520 Astronomie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Green Open-Access

