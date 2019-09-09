Schließen

Molecular Insights into the Physical Adsorption of Amphiphilic Protein PhaF onto Copolyester Surfaces

  • Phasins are amphiphilic proteins located at the polymer-cytoplasm interface of bacterial polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). The immobilization of phasins on biomaterial surfaces is a promising way to enhance the hydrophilicity and supply cell- directing elements in bioinstructing processes. Optimizing the physical adsorption of phasins requires deep insights into molecular processes during polymer-protein interactions to preserve their structural conformation while optimizing surface coverage. Here, the assembly, organization, and stability of phasin PhaF from Pseudomonas putida at interfaces is disclosed. The Langmuir technique, combined with in situ microscopy and spectroscopic methods, revealed that PhaF forms stable and robust monolayers at different temperatures, with an almost flat orientation of its alpha-helix at the air-water interface. PhaF adsorption onto preformed monolayers of poly[(3-R-hydroxyoctanoate)-co-(3-R-hydroxyhexanoate)] (PHOHHx), yields stable mixed layers below pi = similar to 15.7 mN/m. Further insertion induces aPhasins are amphiphilic proteins located at the polymer-cytoplasm interface of bacterial polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). The immobilization of phasins on biomaterial surfaces is a promising way to enhance the hydrophilicity and supply cell- directing elements in bioinstructing processes. Optimizing the physical adsorption of phasins requires deep insights into molecular processes during polymer-protein interactions to preserve their structural conformation while optimizing surface coverage. Here, the assembly, organization, and stability of phasin PhaF from Pseudomonas putida at interfaces is disclosed. The Langmuir technique, combined with in situ microscopy and spectroscopic methods, revealed that PhaF forms stable and robust monolayers at different temperatures, with an almost flat orientation of its alpha-helix at the air-water interface. PhaF adsorption onto preformed monolayers of poly[(3-R-hydroxyoctanoate)-co-(3-R-hydroxyhexanoate)] (PHOHHx), yields stable mixed layers below pi = similar to 15.7 mN/m. Further insertion induces a molecular reorganization. PHOHHx with strong surface hydrophobicity is a more adequate substrate for PhaF adsorption than the less hydrophobic poly[(rac-lactide)-co-glycolide] (PLGA). The observed orientation of the main axis of the protein in relation to copolyester interfaces ensures the best exposure of the hydrophobic residues, providing a suitable coating strategy for polymer functionalization.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author:Natalia A. TarazonaORCiD, Rainhard MachatschekORCiDGND, Burkhard Schulz, M. Auxiliadora Prieto JiménezORCiD, Andreas LendleinORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.biomac.9b00069
ISSN:1525-7797
ISSN:1526-4602
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30990311
Parent Title (English):Biomacromolecules : an interdisciplinary journal focused at the interface of polymer science and the biological sciences
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/09
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/14
Volume:20
Issue:9
Pagenumber:11
First Page:3242
Last Page:3252
Funder:Helmholtz Graduate School Macromolecular Bioscience [VH-GS-503]; research and innovation program [633962]; Ministerio de Ciencia Innovation y Universidades [BIO2017-83448-R]; Department of Science Technology and Innovation-Colciencias, Colombia; CSIC Open Access Publication Support Initiative through its Unit of Information Resources for Research (URICI)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

