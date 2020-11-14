Schließen

Revisiting Explicit Negation in Answer Set Programming

Author:Felicidad AguadoORCiD, Pedro CabalarGND, Jorge FandiñoORCiD, David Pearce, Gilberto Perez, Concepcion Vidal-PerachoORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1017/S1471068419000267
ISSN:1471-0684
ISSN:1475-3081
Parent Title (English):Theory and practice of logic programming
Publisher:Cambridge Univ. Press
Place of publication:New York
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/14
Tag:Answer set programming; Equilibrium logic; Explicit negation; Non-monotonic reasoning
Volume:19
Issue:5-6
Pagenumber:17
First Page:908
Last Page:924
Funder:MINECO, Spain [TIC2017-84453-P]; Xunta de Galicia, SpainXunta de Galicia [GPC ED431B 2019/03, 2016-2019 ED431G/01]; Centre International de [ANR-11-LABEX-0040-CIMI, ANR-11-IDEX-0002-02]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
Dewey Decimal Classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

