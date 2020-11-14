Revisiting Explicit Negation in Answer Set Programming

Metadaten
|Author:
|Felicidad AguadoORCiD, Pedro CabalarGND, Jorge FandiñoORCiD, David Pearce, Gilberto Perez, Concepcion Vidal-PerachoORCiD
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1017/S1471068419000267
|ISSN:
|1471-0684
|ISSN:
|1475-3081
|Parent Title (English):
|Theory and practice of logic programming
|Publisher:
|Cambridge Univ. Press
|Place of publication:
|New York
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/14
|Tag:
|Answer set programming; Equilibrium logic; Explicit negation; Non-monotonic reasoning
|Volume:
|19
|Issue:
|5-6
|Pagenumber:
|17
|First Page:
|908
|Last Page:
|924
|Funder:
|MINECO, Spain [TIC2017-84453-P]; Xunta de Galicia, SpainXunta de Galicia [GPC ED431B 2019/03, 2016-2019 ED431G/01]; Centre International de [ANR-11-LABEX-0040-CIMI, ANR-11-IDEX-0002-02]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access