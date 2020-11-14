Solitary states and partial synchrony in oscillatory ensembles with attractive and repulsive interactions

Erik Teichmann, Michael Rosenblum We numerically and analytically analyze transitions between different synchronous states in a network of globally coupled phase oscillators with attractive and repulsive interactions. The elements within the attractive or repulsive group are identical, but natural frequencies of the groups differ. In addition to a synchronous two-cluster state, the system exhibits a solitary state, when a single oscillator leaves the cluster of repulsive elements, as well as partially synchronous quasiperiodic dynamics. We demonstrate how the transitions between these states occur when the repulsion starts to prevail over attraction.