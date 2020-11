Portal alumni

Dear readers, if the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs has its way, then Germany should become one ofthe most family friendly countries in Europe. However, today's reality shows a much different picture. ln our cover story, alumni report on how they have decided between familial and professional options as weil as on the problems solved along the way, and those yet to be mastered. One-third of all warnen with academic degrees do not have children. Not disregarding that there are paths in life which simply do not include having children, an important reason for this tendency lies without doubt in the fact that warnen still continue to carry the largest burden in the childrearing process, and that they therefore experience more serious Iosses regarding their professional careers than their male counterparts. For example, bias against mothers in leadership positions, due to their supposed reduced productivity, is still widely held by employers. The main article of our cover story shows that it is especially the family which can support

Dear readers, if the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs has its way, then Germany should become one ofthe most family friendly countries in Europe. However, today's reality shows a much different picture. ln our cover story, alumni report on how they have decided between familial and professional options as weil as on the problems solved along the way, and those yet to be mastered. One-third of all warnen with academic degrees do not have children. Not disregarding that there are paths in life which simply do not include having children, an important reason for this tendency lies without doubt in the fact that warnen still continue to carry the largest burden in the childrearing process, and that they therefore experience more serious Iosses regarding their professional careers than their male counterparts. For example, bias against mothers in leadership positions, due to their supposed reduced productivity, is still widely held by employers. The main article of our cover story shows that it is especially the family which can support warnen in positions of responsibility. The university's president, Prof Dr.-lng. Dr. Sabine Kunst, provides us with one prominent example of the compatibility offamily and a professionalleadership position. ln an intenview she reveals her personal recipe for success - and discusses the strategic development of the university in the years to come. lf you would like to discuss your experiences regarding family and professionallife with other alumni, please feel free to do so in the "forum" on our "alumni-portal". As always, we hope you enjoy reading this issue of the "Portal alumni" and appreciate your feedback. With best regards from Potsdam, Your Alumni Team.

