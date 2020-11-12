Schließen

Association Between the Acute to Chronic Workload Ratio and Injury Occurrence in Young Male Team Soccer Players

  This study aimed to investigate the relationship between the acute to chronic workload ratio (ACWR), based upon participant session rating of perceived exertion (sRPE), using two models [(1) rolling averages (ACWRRA); and (2) exponentially weighted moving averages (ACWREWMA)] and the injury rate in young male team soccer players aged 17.1 ± 0.7 years during a competitive mesocycle. Twenty-two players were enrolled in this study and performed four training sessions per week with 2 days of recovery and 1 match day per week. During each training session and each weekly match, training time and sRPE were recorded. In addition, training impulse (TRIMP), monotony, and strain were subsequently calculated. The rate of injury was recorded for each soccer player over a period of 4 weeks (i.e., 28 days) using a daily questionnaire. The results showed that over the course of the study, the number of non-contact injuries was significantly higher than that for contact injuries (2.5 vs. 0.5, p = 0.01). There were also significant positive correlations between sRPE and training time (r = 0.411, p = 0.039), ACWRRA (r = 0.47, p = 0.049), and ACWREWMA (r = 0.51, p = 0.038). In addition, small-to-medium correlations were detected between ACWR and non-contact injury occurrence (ACWRRA, r = 0.31, p = 0.05; ACWREWMA, r = 0.53, p = 0.03). Explained variance (r 2) for non-contact injury was significantly greater using the ACWREWMA model (ranging between 21 and 52%) compared with ACWRRA (ranging between 17 and 39%). In conclusion, the results of this study showed that the ACWREWMA model is more sensitive than ACWRRA to identify non-contact injury occurrence in male team soccer players during a short period in the competitive season.

Metadaten
Author:Hamid Arazi, Abbas Asadi, Farhood Khalkhali, Daniel Boullosa, Anthony C. HackneyORCiDGND, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Hassane ZouhalORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-482330
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48233
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):A Preliminary Study
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (666)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/11/12
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/11/17
Tag:football; rate of perceived exertion; rolling averages; training load; weighted moving averages
Issue:666
Pagenumber:9
Source:Frontiers in Physiology 11 (2020) Art. 608 DOI: 10.3389/fphys.2020.00995
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

