Schließen

Intrapersonal predictors of weight bias internalization among elementary school children

  • Background Weight-related stigmatization is a widespread problem. Particularly the internalization of weight-related stereotypes and prejudices (weight bias internalization, WBI) is related to mental and physical health impairments. To date, little is known about the risk factors of WBI. Previous studies are mainly cross-sectional and based on adult samples. As childhood is a sensitive period for the development of a healthy self-concept, we examined predictors of WBI in children. Methods The final sample included 1,463 schoolchildren (6–11 years, 51.7% female) who took part in a prospective study consisting of three measurement waves. The first two waves delivered data on objective weight status and self-reported weight-related teasing, body dissatisfaction, relevance of one’s own figure, self-esteem and depressive symptoms; WBI was measured during the third wave. To examine predictors of WBI, we ran hierarchical regression analyses and exploratory mediation analyses. Results Lower parental education level, higher childBackground Weight-related stigmatization is a widespread problem. Particularly the internalization of weight-related stereotypes and prejudices (weight bias internalization, WBI) is related to mental and physical health impairments. To date, little is known about the risk factors of WBI. Previous studies are mainly cross-sectional and based on adult samples. As childhood is a sensitive period for the development of a healthy self-concept, we examined predictors of WBI in children. Methods The final sample included 1,463 schoolchildren (6–11 years, 51.7% female) who took part in a prospective study consisting of three measurement waves. The first two waves delivered data on objective weight status and self-reported weight-related teasing, body dissatisfaction, relevance of one’s own figure, self-esteem and depressive symptoms; WBI was measured during the third wave. To examine predictors of WBI, we ran hierarchical regression analyses and exploratory mediation analyses. Results Lower parental education level, higher child weight status, female gender, experience of teasing, higher body dissatisfaction, higher figure-relevance, and higher depression scores were found to be predictive for higher WBI scores. Body dissatisfaction (only for girls) and the relevance of one’s own figure (both genders) mediated the association between self-esteem and WBI; no weight-related differences were observed. Conclusions Our study offers longitudinal evidence for variables that enable the identification of children who are at risk for WBI. Thus, the findings deliver starting points for interventions aimed at the prevention of adverse health developments that come along with WBI.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • phr665.pdfeng
    (1018KB)

    SHA-512:f13a27ec861d9d6ea7de034af58c23e82ec6fc3faa9726a0c8a111e52422c6a1cee1c7861363555a150d2977f05aa7db2d0c0e0f7c7c5c3d5d0bd6d5c5a65fcb

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Michaela Silvia Gmeiner, Petra WarschburgerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-482303
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48230
ISSN:1866-8364
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):a prospective analysis
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (665)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/11/12
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/11/12
Tag:Children; Predictors; Self-stigmatization; Weight; Weight bias internalization
Issue:665
Pagenumber:11
Source:BMC Pediatrics 20 (2020) 408 DOI: 10.1186/s12887-020-02264-w
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo