Academic Achievement in Math and Foreign Language: Individual Characteristics and Gender Stereotypes

The study aims to investigate the contribution of individual characteristics and gender stereotypes of secondary school pupils in academic achievement in math and foreign language. A sample of pupils reported in 6th and 7th grades (three waves) their self-perceived ability and motivation for math and foreign language learning, math and foreign language gender stereotypes, implicit theories of intelligence; academic achievement (grades) in math in foreign language is also included in the analysis. Regression analysis and Mann Whitney U Test demonstrated that self-perceived ability in math and incremental theory of intelligence are significant predictors for academic achievement in maths. Boys are characterised by higher level of self-perceived abilities and motivation for learning math. However, academic achievement of girls in maths and foreign languages are higher as compared to boys. Pupils learning two foreign languages demonstrate higher level of self-perceived abilities for motivation and learning math and less expressed gender

The study aims to investigate the contribution of individual characteristics and gender stereotypes of secondary school pupils in academic achievement in math and foreign language. A sample of pupils reported in 6th and 7th grades (three waves) their self-perceived ability and motivation for math and foreign language learning, math and foreign language gender stereotypes, implicit theories of intelligence; academic achievement (grades) in math in foreign language is also included in the analysis. Regression analysis and Mann Whitney U Test demonstrated that self-perceived ability in math and incremental theory of intelligence are significant predictors for academic achievement in maths. Boys are characterised by higher level of self-perceived abilities and motivation for learning math. However, academic achievement of girls in maths and foreign languages are higher as compared to boys. Pupils learning two foreign languages demonstrate higher level of self-perceived abilities for motivation and learning math and less expressed gender stereotypes about success in learning math and foreign languages. Study findings can be used for designing educational programmes for mathematics and foreign languages, professional development and finding solutions for individualized approach in school education.

…