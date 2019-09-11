Selen und Jod: essenzielle Spurenelemente für die Schilddrüse Selenium and iodine - essential trace elements for the thyroid

Kristina Lossow, Tanja Schwerdtle, Anna Kipp Selen und Jod sind essenzielle Spurenelemente, die gemeinsam für eine optimale Funktionstüchtigkeit der Schilddrüse erforderlich sind. Der Mangel eines oder beider Elemente führt zu Verschiebungen auf Ebene der Schilddrüsenhormonproduktion mit weitreichenden Konsequenzen für Stoffwechselprozesse, neurologische Entwicklung und Erkrankungen. Auch bei Autoimmunerkrankungen der Schilddrüse spielt die Versorgung mit Jod und Selen eine wichtige Rolle. Als Biomarker für den Selenstatus eignet sich der Gehalt des Gesamtselens oder der des Selenoproteins P im Serum. Zur Bestimmung des Jodstatus wird in der Regel der Jodgehalt im Urin herangezogen. Um den Versorgungszustand an diesen und vier weiteren essenziellen Spurenelementen besser zu erfassen, charakterisiert die Forschungsgruppe TraceAge alters- und geschlechtsspezifische Spurenelementprofile und neue funktionelle Biomarker der einzelnen Spurenelemente. Außerdem sollen Interaktionen weiterer Spurenelemente genauer untersucht werden.

Selenium and iodine are essential trace elements that work together to ensure that the thyroid functions optimally. A deficiency in one or both of these elements leads to fluctuations in thyroid hormone production, which have far-reaching consequences in terms of metabolic processes, neurological development, and disease. Iodine and selenium supply also play an important role in autoimmune diseases of the thyroid. Both the total selenium concentration in the serum and the concentration of selenoprotein P are suitable biomarkers for determining selenium status. Iodine concentration in the urine is the most commonly used method of determining iodine status. In order to improve assessment of supply status for these two essential trace elements plus an additional four, the TraceAge research group is identifying age- and sex-specific trace element profiles as well as new functional biomarkers for the individual trace elements. In addition, the research group will investigate interactions with other trace elements in more detail.