Calculus on a Manifold with Edge and Boundary
- We study elements of the calculus of boundary value problems in a variant of Boutet de Monvel’s algebra (Acta Math 126:11–51, 1971) on a manifold N with edge and boundary. If the boundary is empty then the approach corresponds to Schulze (Symposium on partial differential equations (Holzhau, 1988), BSB Teubner, Leipzig, 1989) and other papers from the subsequent development. For non-trivial boundary we study Mellin-edge quantizations and compositions within the structure in terms a new Mellin-edge quantization, compared with a more traditional technique. Similar structures in the closed case have been studied in Gil et al.
|Author:
|Sara KhalilORCiDGND, Bert-Wolfgang SchulzeGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1007/s11785-018-0800-y
|ISSN:
|1661-8254
|ISSN:
|1661-8262
|Parent Title (English):
|Complex analysis and operator theory
|Publisher:
|Springer
|Place of publication:
|Basel
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/05/17
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/11
|Tag:
|Mellin quantization; algebra
|Volume:
|13
|Issue:
|6
|Pagenumber:
|44
|First Page:
|2627
|Last Page:
|2670
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
|Peer Review:
|Referiert