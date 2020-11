Portal alumni

Dear readers, in recent years, casting shows have been springing up like mushrooms. Candidates for shows of this format do not seem to be lacking at all. To be rich and famous like Leonardo DiCaprio-who was allegedly even recognised by a member of an indigenous people in the Brazilian rainforest-this is the goal. The prominence for which candidates hope to attain through these shows is often an end in itse!f Nonetheless, there are also other people who become well-known through their artistic passion, their political activities, or their success in sports. For these people, it is actually sometimes more annoying than enjoyable to stand in the limelight. We looked for, and found, prominent people amongst our alumni. You can read about their paths in life in this issue's main section. How prominence and personality injluence one-another, why people want to stand in the firnelight at all, and how one can handle the negative sides of prominence, all of this is discussed in an introductory article by the psychologist of personality,

Dear readers, in recent years, casting shows have been springing up like mushrooms. Candidates for shows of this format do not seem to be lacking at all. To be rich and famous like Leonardo DiCaprio-who was allegedly even recognised by a member of an indigenous people in the Brazilian rainforest-this is the goal. The prominence for which candidates hope to attain through these shows is often an end in itse!f Nonetheless, there are also other people who become well-known through their artistic passion, their political activities, or their success in sports. For these people, it is actually sometimes more annoying than enjoyable to stand in the limelight. We looked for, and found, prominent people amongst our alumni. You can read about their paths in life in this issue's main section. How prominence and personality injluence one-another, why people want to stand in the firnelight at all, and how one can handle the negative sides of prominence, all of this is discussed in an introductory article by the psychologist of personality, Professor Dr. Franz Neyer. ln the section "alumni insight," you can read for example about how one establishes a business in Russia, or about what challenges a German teacher faces in Uzbekistan. ln case you are currently applyingfor jobs and are looking for tips on how to improve your curriculum vitae, a look at this issue's "wegweiser" section might be helpful. We wish you a pleasant read and Iook forward to your comments.

