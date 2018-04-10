Pollution and city size: can cities be too small?
- We study optimal and equilibrium sizes of cities in a city system model with pollution. Pollution is a function of population size. If pollution is local or per-capita pollution increases with population, equilibrium cities are too large under symmetry; with asymmetric cities, the largest cities are too large and the smallest too small. When pollution is global and per-capita pollution declines with city size, cities may be too small under symmetry; with asymmetric cities, the largest cities are too small and the smallest too large if the marginal damage of pollution is large enough. We calibrate the model to US cities and find that the largest cities may be undersized by 3-4%.
|Author:
|Rainald BorckORCiD, Takatoshi TabuchiORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1093/jeg/lby017
|ISSN:
|1468-2702
|ISSN:
|1468-2710
|Parent Title (English):
|Journal of Economic Geography
|Publisher:
|Oxford Univ. Press
|Place of publication:
|Oxford
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2018/04/10
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/11
|Tag:
|Optimal city size distribution; agglomeration; pollution
|Volume:
|19
|Issue:
|5
|Pagenumber:
|26
|First Page:
|995
|Last Page:
|1020
|Funder:
|German Science Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); RIETI
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer Review:
|Referiert
|Publication Way:
|Open Access
|Open Access / Green Open-Access