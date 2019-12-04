Beyond Observation: Transcutaneous Vagus Nerve Stimulation in Psychophysiological Research
|Author:
|Julian KönigGND, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND, Bruce FriedmanGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1111/psyp.13439
|ISSN:
|0048-5772
|ISSN:
|1469-8986
|Parent Title (English):
|Psychophysiology : journal of the Society for Psychophysiological Research
|Publisher:
|Wiley
|Place of publication:
|Hoboken
|Document Type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/12/04
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/11
|Volume:
|56
|Pagenumber:
|1
|First Page:
|S11
|Last Page:
|S11
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Psychologie
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie