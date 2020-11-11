Selenoneine ameliorates peroxide-induced oxidative stress in C. elegans

Scope: Selenoneine (2-selenyl-N-alpha, N-alpha, N-alpha-trimethyl-L-histidine), the selenium (Se) analogue of the ubiquitous thiol compound and putative antioxidant ergothioneine, is the major organic selenium species in several marine fish species. Although its antioxidant efficacy has been proposed, selenoneine has been poorly characterized, preventing conclusions on its possible beneficial health effects. Methods and results: Treatment of Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) with selenoneine for 18 h attenuated the induction of reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (RONS). However, the effect was not immediate, occurring 48 h post-treatment. Total Se and Se speciation analysis revealed that selenoneine was efficiently taken up and present in its original form directly after treatment, with no metabolic transformations observed. 48 h posttreatment, total Se in worms was slightly higher compared to controls and no selenoneine could be detected. Conclusion: The protective effect of selenoneine may not be attributed to the presence of

Scope: Selenoneine (2-selenyl-N-alpha, N-alpha, N-alpha-trimethyl-L-histidine), the selenium (Se) analogue of the ubiquitous thiol compound and putative antioxidant ergothioneine, is the major organic selenium species in several marine fish species. Although its antioxidant efficacy has been proposed, selenoneine has been poorly characterized, preventing conclusions on its possible beneficial health effects. Methods and results: Treatment of Caenorhabditis elegans (C. elegans) with selenoneine for 18 h attenuated the induction of reactive oxygen and nitrogen species (RONS). However, the effect was not immediate, occurring 48 h post-treatment. Total Se and Se speciation analysis revealed that selenoneine was efficiently taken up and present in its original form directly after treatment, with no metabolic transformations observed. 48 h posttreatment, total Se in worms was slightly higher compared to controls and no selenoneine could be detected. Conclusion: The protective effect of selenoneine may not be attributed to the presence of the compound itself, but rather to the activation of molecular mechanisms with consequences at more protracted time points.

