Schließen

Combined Methylome, Transcriptome and Proteome Analyses Document Rapid Acclimatization of a Bacterium to Environmental Changes

  • Polynucleobacter asymbioticus strain QLW-P1DMWA-1T represents a group of highly successful heterotrophic ultramicrobacteria that is frequently very abundant (up to 70% of total bacterioplankton) in freshwater habitats across all seven continents. This strain was originally isolated from a shallow Alpine pond characterized by rapid changes in water temperature and elevated UV radiation due to its location at an altitude of 1300 m. To elucidate the strain’s adjustment to fluctuating environmental conditions, we recorded changes occurring in its transcriptomic and proteomic profiles under contrasting experimental conditions by simulating thermal conditions in winter and summer as well as high UV irradiation. To analyze the potential connection between gene expression and regulation via methyl group modification of the genome, we also analyzed its methylome. The methylation pattern differed between the three treatments, pointing to its potential role in differential gene expression. An adaptive process due to evolutionary pressure in thePolynucleobacter asymbioticus strain QLW-P1DMWA-1T represents a group of highly successful heterotrophic ultramicrobacteria that is frequently very abundant (up to 70% of total bacterioplankton) in freshwater habitats across all seven continents. This strain was originally isolated from a shallow Alpine pond characterized by rapid changes in water temperature and elevated UV radiation due to its location at an altitude of 1300 m. To elucidate the strain’s adjustment to fluctuating environmental conditions, we recorded changes occurring in its transcriptomic and proteomic profiles under contrasting experimental conditions by simulating thermal conditions in winter and summer as well as high UV irradiation. To analyze the potential connection between gene expression and regulation via methyl group modification of the genome, we also analyzed its methylome. The methylation pattern differed between the three treatments, pointing to its potential role in differential gene expression. An adaptive process due to evolutionary pressure in the genus was deduced by calculating the ratios of non-synonymous to synonymous substitution rates for 20 Polynucleobacter spp. genomes obtained from geographically diverse isolates. The results indicate purifying selection.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1011.pdfeng
    (11088KB)

    SHA-512:24194f53087a4e555187d2329ccfb38ba3a723a3670a39e8a9f125e4f90f16cbf71a09632f21d485d21c5b4788f04c0cbe7e27183e424041f7b9670deb5bebeb

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Abhishek Srivastava, Jayaseelan MurugaiyanORCiDGND, Juan A. L. Garcia, Daniele De CorteORCiD, Matthias HoetzingerORCiD, Murat EravciORCiD, Christoph WeiseORCiD, Yadhu Kumar, Uwe RoeslerORCiD, Martin W. HahnORCiD, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-481993
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48199
ISSN:1866-8372
Parent Title (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Series (Serial Number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1011)
Document Type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2020/11/11
Year of Completion:2020
Publishing Institution:Universität Potsdam
Release Date:2020/11/11
Tag:DNA modification; UV radiation; freshwater heterotrophic bacteria; gene expression; purifying selection
Issue:1011
Pagenumber:23
Source:Frontiers in Microbiology 11 (2020) 544785 DOI: 10.3389/fmicb.2020.544785
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access / Green Open-Access
Licence (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
Notes extern:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo