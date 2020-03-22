Schließen

Combined Methylome, Transcriptome and Proteome Analyses Document Rapid Acclimatization of a Bacterium to Environmental Changes

  • Polynucleobacter asymbioticus strain QLW-P1DMWA-1T represents a group of highly successful heterotrophic ultramicrobacteria that is frequently very abundant (up to 70% of total bacterioplankton) in freshwater habitats across all seven continents. This strain was originally isolated from a shallow Alpine pond characterized by rapid changes in water temperature and elevated UV radiation due to its location at an altitude of 1300 m. To elucidate the strain’s adjustment to fluctuating environmental conditions, we recorded changes occurring in its transcriptomic and proteomic profiles under contrasting experimental conditions by simulating thermal conditions in winter and summer as well as high UV irradiation. To analyze the potential connection between gene expression and regulation via methyl group modification of the genome, we also analyzed its methylome. The methylation pattern differed between the three treatments, pointing to its potential role in differential gene expression. An adaptive process due to evolutionary pressure in thePolynucleobacter asymbioticus strain QLW-P1DMWA-1T represents a group of highly successful heterotrophic ultramicrobacteria that is frequently very abundant (up to 70% of total bacterioplankton) in freshwater habitats across all seven continents. This strain was originally isolated from a shallow Alpine pond characterized by rapid changes in water temperature and elevated UV radiation due to its location at an altitude of 1300 m. To elucidate the strain’s adjustment to fluctuating environmental conditions, we recorded changes occurring in its transcriptomic and proteomic profiles under contrasting experimental conditions by simulating thermal conditions in winter and summer as well as high UV irradiation. To analyze the potential connection between gene expression and regulation via methyl group modification of the genome, we also analyzed its methylome. The methylation pattern differed between the three treatments, pointing to its potential role in differential gene expression. An adaptive process due to evolutionary pressure in the genus was deduced by calculating the ratios of non-synonymous to synonymous substitution rates for 20 Polynucleobacter spp. genomes obtained from geographically diverse isolates. The results indicate purifying selection.show moreshow less

Author:Abhishek Srivastava, Jayaseelan MurugaiyanORCiDGND, Juan A. L. Garcia, Daniele De CorteORCiD, Matthias HoetzingerORCiD, Murat EravciORCiD, Christoph WeiseORCiD, Yadhu Kumar, Uwe RoeslerORCiD, Martin W. HahnORCiD, Hans-Peter GrossartORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fmicb.2020.544785
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in Microbiology
Tag:DNA modification; UV radiation; freshwater heterotrophic bacteria; gene expression; purifying selection
