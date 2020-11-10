Schließen

Glycopolymers by RAFT Polymerization as Functional Surfaces for Galectin-3

  • Glycan-protein interactions are essential biological processes with many disease-related modulations and variations. One of the key proteins involved in tumor progression and metastasis is galectin-3 (Gal-3). A lot of effort is put into the development of Gal-3 inhibitors as new therapeutic agents. The avidity of glycan-protein interactions is strongly enhanced by multivalent ligand presentation. Multivalent presentation of glycans can be accomplished by utilizing glycopolymers, which are polymers with pendent glycan groups. For the production of glycopolymers, glycomonomers are synthesized by a regioselective, microwave-assisted approach starting from lactose. The resulting methacrylamide derivatives are polymerized by RAFT and immobilized on gold surfaces using the trithiocarbonate group of the chain transfer agent. Surface plasmon resonance spectroscopy enables the label free kinetic characterization of Gal-3 binding to these multivalent glycopolymers. The measurements indicate oligomerization of Gal-3 upon exposure to multivalentGlycan-protein interactions are essential biological processes with many disease-related modulations and variations. One of the key proteins involved in tumor progression and metastasis is galectin-3 (Gal-3). A lot of effort is put into the development of Gal-3 inhibitors as new therapeutic agents. The avidity of glycan-protein interactions is strongly enhanced by multivalent ligand presentation. Multivalent presentation of glycans can be accomplished by utilizing glycopolymers, which are polymers with pendent glycan groups. For the production of glycopolymers, glycomonomers are synthesized by a regioselective, microwave-assisted approach starting from lactose. The resulting methacrylamide derivatives are polymerized by RAFT and immobilized on gold surfaces using the trithiocarbonate group of the chain transfer agent. Surface plasmon resonance spectroscopy enables the label free kinetic characterization of Gal-3 binding to these multivalent glycopolymers. The measurements indicate oligomerization of Gal-3 upon exposure to multivalent environments and reveal strong specific interaction with the immobilized polymers.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Sophia RosencrantzGND, Jo Sing Julia Tang, Christine Schulte-OsseiliORCiDGND, Alexander BökerORCiDGND, Ruben R. RosencrantzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/macp.201900293
ISSN:1022-1352
ISSN:1521-3935
Parent Title (English):Macromolecular chemistry and physics
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Year of first Publication:2019
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/10
Tag:RAFT; galectin-3; glycopolymers; multivalency; surface plasmon resonance
Volume:220
Issue:20
Pagenumber:7
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo