Glycopolymers by RAFT Polymerization as Functional Surfaces for Galectin-3

Glycan-protein interactions are essential biological processes with many disease-related modulations and variations. One of the key proteins involved in tumor progression and metastasis is galectin-3 (Gal-3). A lot of effort is put into the development of Gal-3 inhibitors as new therapeutic agents. The avidity of glycan-protein interactions is strongly enhanced by multivalent ligand presentation. Multivalent presentation of glycans can be accomplished by utilizing glycopolymers, which are polymers with pendent glycan groups. For the production of glycopolymers, glycomonomers are synthesized by a regioselective, microwave-assisted approach starting from lactose. The resulting methacrylamide derivatives are polymerized by RAFT and immobilized on gold surfaces using the trithiocarbonate group of the chain transfer agent. Surface plasmon resonance spectroscopy enables the label free kinetic characterization of Gal-3 binding to these multivalent glycopolymers. The measurements indicate oligomerization of Gal-3 upon exposure to multivalent

Glycan-protein interactions are essential biological processes with many disease-related modulations and variations. One of the key proteins involved in tumor progression and metastasis is galectin-3 (Gal-3). A lot of effort is put into the development of Gal-3 inhibitors as new therapeutic agents. The avidity of glycan-protein interactions is strongly enhanced by multivalent ligand presentation. Multivalent presentation of glycans can be accomplished by utilizing glycopolymers, which are polymers with pendent glycan groups. For the production of glycopolymers, glycomonomers are synthesized by a regioselective, microwave-assisted approach starting from lactose. The resulting methacrylamide derivatives are polymerized by RAFT and immobilized on gold surfaces using the trithiocarbonate group of the chain transfer agent. Surface plasmon resonance spectroscopy enables the label free kinetic characterization of Gal-3 binding to these multivalent glycopolymers. The measurements indicate oligomerization of Gal-3 upon exposure to multivalent environments and reveal strong specific interaction with the immobilized polymers.

…