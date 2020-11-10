Shame and shamelessness in Anglophone literature and media
|Author:
|Katrin RöderGND, Christine Vogt-WilliamGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1080/13825577.2019.1655242
|ISSN:
|1382-5577
|ISSN:
|1744-4233
|Parent Title (English):
|European journal of English studies : official journal of the European Society for the Study of English (ESSE)
|Publisher:
|Routledge, Taylor & Francis Group
|Place of publication:
|Abingdon
|Document Type:
|Other
|Language:
|English
|Year of first Publication:
|2019
|Year of Completion:
|2019
|Release Date:
|2020/11/10
|Volume:
|23
|Issue:
|3
|Pagenumber:
|10
|First Page:
|239
|Last Page:
|248
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Anglistik und Amerikanistik
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|8 Literatur / 81 Amerikanische Literatur in Englisch / 810 Amerikanische Literatur in in Englisch