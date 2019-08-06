Schließen

Tailoring patches on particles: a modified microcontact printing routine using polymer-functionalised stamps

  • Herein, we report a modified microcontact printing (mu CP) routine suitable to introduce particle patches of a low molecular weight ink (LMWI) on porous SiO2 microparticles. Thereby, patch precision could be significantly improved by utilising stamps which have been surface-functionalised with grafted polymers. This improvement was evaluated by a profound software-assisted statistical analysis.

Author:Marcel SperlingGND, Martin ReifarthORCiDGND, Richard Grobe, Alexander BökerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c9cc03903a
ISSN:1359-7345
ISSN:1364-548X
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31384853
Parent Title (English):Chemical communications
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/08/06
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/10
Volume:55
Issue:68
Pagenumber:4
First Page:10104
Last Page:10107
Funder:European Research Council (ERC)European Research Council (ERC) [648365]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access

