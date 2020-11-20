L’interaction et l’intersection sémantique de la temporalité, l’aspectualité et la modalité dans les langues romanes
Interaction and intersection of temporality, aspectuality and modality in the Romance languages
- Dans cette étude, on établira une relation sémantique entre les catégories TAM, c’est-à-dire, on verra comment la temporalité, l’aspectualité et la modalité interagissent ou se recoupent entre elles. D’abord, les catégories TAM seront étudiées sous une approche sémantique-fonctionnelle et puis – du point de vue pragmatique – quelques moyens linguistiques de ses expressions, comme l’imparfait et le futur qui n’expriment pas seulement des valeurs temporelles et aspectuelles, mais aussi des valeurs modales ou comme le verbe modal devoir qui en plus de sa valeur modale peut aussi exprimer la temporalité seront analysés quant à leurs interactions avec d’autres éléments présents dans l’énoncé, comme les adverbes (temporels et modaux) et les modes d’action.
- The aim of this study is to analyze the semantic relationships between the TAM-categories in romance languages, i.e. how temporality, aspectuality and modality interact with each other and how they overlap. For this purpose, the TAM-categories are firstly approached from a semantic-functional perspective. Secondly, some of their means of expressions like the imperfect, future and the modal verb devoir are analyzed regarding their secondary values. It means how the imperfect and future can be used with modal values, apart from their temporal and aspectual values, and how the modal verb devoir can also be used to express temporality. This study is focused on the analysis of the interaction of the imperfect, future and modal verb devoir with other linguistic elements in the utterance, such as temporal or modal adverbs as well as the modes of actions or Aktionsarten (lexical aspectuality). The corpus for the qualitative analysis is based on examples taken from online French, Spanish and Italian journalistic texts as well as from theThe aim of this study is to analyze the semantic relationships between the TAM-categories in romance languages, i.e. how temporality, aspectuality and modality interact with each other and how they overlap. For this purpose, the TAM-categories are firstly approached from a semantic-functional perspective. Secondly, some of their means of expressions like the imperfect, future and the modal verb devoir are analyzed regarding their secondary values. It means how the imperfect and future can be used with modal values, apart from their temporal and aspectual values, and how the modal verb devoir can also be used to express temporality. This study is focused on the analysis of the interaction of the imperfect, future and modal verb devoir with other linguistic elements in the utterance, such as temporal or modal adverbs as well as the modes of actions or Aktionsarten (lexical aspectuality). The corpus for the qualitative analysis is based on examples taken from online French, Spanish and Italian journalistic texts as well as from the online corpora Corpus de la Real Academia Española (CREA), Corpus del Español, Corpus do Português, Frantext and WebCorp.…
|Verónica BöhmORCiDGND
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-481860
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48186
|une approche fonctionnelle et pragmatique
|a functional-pragmatic approach
|Article
|French
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/11/20
|Futur; Imperfekt; Korspuslinguistik; Temporalität-Aspektualität-Modalität; devoir; romanische Sprachen; semantisch-funktionelle Kategorien
aspectualité; catégories sémantique-fonctionnelles; devoir; futur; imparfait; langues romanes; modalité; temporalité; travail de corpus
|39
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|4 Sprache / 44 Französisch, romanische Sprachen allgemein / 440 Romanische Sprachen; Französisch
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht