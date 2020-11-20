L’interaction et l’intersection sémantique de la temporalité, l’aspectualité et la modalité dans les langues romanes

The aim of this study is to analyze the semantic relationships between the TAM-categories in romance languages, i.e. how temporality, aspectuality and modality interact with each other and how they overlap. For this purpose, the TAM-categories are firstly approached from a semantic-functional perspective. Secondly, some of their means of expressions like the imperfect, future and the modal verb devoir are analyzed regarding their secondary values. It means how the imperfect and future can be used with modal values, apart from their temporal and aspectual values, and how the modal verb devoir can also be used to express temporality. This study is focused on the analysis of the interaction of the imperfect, future and modal verb devoir with other linguistic elements in the utterance, such as temporal or modal adverbs as well as the modes of actions or Aktionsarten (lexical aspectuality). The corpus for the qualitative analysis is based on examples taken from online French, Spanish and Italian journalistic texts as well as from the

The aim of this study is to analyze the semantic relationships between the TAM-categories in romance languages, i.e. how temporality, aspectuality and modality interact with each other and how they overlap. For this purpose, the TAM-categories are firstly approached from a semantic-functional perspective. Secondly, some of their means of expressions like the imperfect, future and the modal verb devoir are analyzed regarding their secondary values. It means how the imperfect and future can be used with modal values, apart from their temporal and aspectual values, and how the modal verb devoir can also be used to express temporality. This study is focused on the analysis of the interaction of the imperfect, future and modal verb devoir with other linguistic elements in the utterance, such as temporal or modal adverbs as well as the modes of actions or Aktionsarten (lexical aspectuality). The corpus for the qualitative analysis is based on examples taken from online French, Spanish and Italian journalistic texts as well as from the online corpora Corpus de la Real Academia Española (CREA), Corpus del Español, Corpus do Português, Frantext and WebCorp.

