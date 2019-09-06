Forecasting the magnitude of the largest expected earthquake
- The majority of earthquakes occur unexpectedly and can trigger subsequent sequences of events that can culminate in more powerful earthquakes. This self-exciting nature of seismicity generates complex clustering of earthquakes in space and time. Therefore, the problem of constraining the magnitude of the largest expected earthquake during a future time interval is of critical importance in mitigating earthquake hazard. We address this problem by developing a methodology to compute the probabilities for such extreme earthquakes to be above certain magnitudes. We combine the Bayesian methods with the extreme value theory and assume that the occurrence of earthquakes can be described by the Epidemic Type Aftershock Sequence process. We analyze in detail the application of this methodology to the 2016 Kumamoto, Japan, earthquake sequence. We are able to estimate retrospectively the probabilities of having large subsequent earthquakes during several stages of the evolution of this sequence.
|Author:
|Robert ShcherbakovORCiD, Jiancang ZhuangORCiD, Gert ZöllerORCiDGND, Yosihiko Ogata
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-11958-4
|ISSN:
|2041-1723
|Parent Title (English):
|Nature Communications
|Publisher:
|Nature Publishing Group
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first Publication:
|2019/09/06
|Release Date:
|2020/11/09
|Volume:
|10
|Funder:
|NSERCNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada; Japan Society for the Promotion of ScienceMinistry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Japan (MEXT)Japan Society for the Promotion of Science [19H04073]; DFG Collaborative Research Centre 1294 (Data Assimilation-The seamless integration of data and models)
