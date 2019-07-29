Schließen

Partially delocalized charge in Fe-doped NiCo2S4 nanosheet-mesoporous carbon-composites for high-voltage supercapacitors

  Unraveling the effect of transition-metal doping on the energy storage properties of bimetallic sulfides remains a grand challenge. Herein, we construct bimetallic sulfide nanosheets and hence deliberately introduce transition-metal doping domains on their surface. The resulting materials show not only an enhanced density of states near the Fermi level but also partially delocalized charge as shown by density functional theory (DFT) calculations. Fe-doped NiCo2S4 nanosheets wrapped on N,S-doped ordered mesoporous carbon (Fe-NiCo2S4@N,S-CMK-3) are prepared, which show an enhanced specific capacitance of 197.8 F g(-1) in ionic liquid-based supercapacitors at a scan rate of 2 mV s(-1). This is significantly higher as compared to the capacitance of 155.2 and 135.9 F g(-1) of non-iron-doped NiCo2S4@N,S-CMK and Fe-NiCo2S4@CMK-3 electrodes, respectively. This result arises from the enhanced ionic liquid polarization effect and transportation ability from the Fe-NiCo2S4 surface and N,S-CMK-3 structure. Furthermore, the importance of matching multi-dimensional structures and ionic liquid ion sizes in the fabrication of asymmetric supercapacitors (ASCs) is demonstrated. As a result, the ASC device exhibits a high energy density of 107.5 W h kg(-1) at a power density of 100 W kg(-1) in a working-voltage window of 4 V when using Fe-NiCo2S4@N,S-CMK-3 and N,S-CMK-3 as positive and negative electrodes, respectively. This work puts forward a new direction to design supercapacitor composite electrodes for efficient ionic liquid coupling.

Author:Feili LaiORCiDGND, Jianrui Feng, Tobias HeilORCiDGND, Zhihong TianORCiDGND, Johannes Schmidt, Gui-Chang Wang, Martin OschatzORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/c9ta06250e
ISSN:2050-7488
ISSN:2050-7496
Parent Title (English):Journal of materials chemistry : A, Materials for energy and sustainability
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publication:Cambridge
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/07/29
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/09
Volume:7
Issue:33
Pagenumber:6
First Page:19342
Last Page:19347
Funder:Max-Planck societyMax Planck Society; Max Planck SocietyMax Planck Society
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
