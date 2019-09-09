Schließen

Decoding Charge Recombination through Charge Generation in Organic Solar Cells

  • The in-depth understanding of charge carrier photogeneration and recombination mechanisms in organic solar cells is still an ongoing effort. In donor:acceptor (bulk) heterojunction organic solar cells, charge photogeneration and recombination are inter-related via the kinetics of charge transfer states-being singlet or triplet states. Although high-charge-photogeneration quantum yields are achieved in many donor:acceptor systems, only very few systems show significantly reduced bimolecular recombination relative to the rate of free carrier encounters, in low-mobility systems. This is a serious limitation for the industrialization of organic solar cells, in particular when aiming at thick active layers. Herein, a meta-analysis of the device performance of numerous bulk heterojunction organic solar cells is presented for which field-dependent photogeneration, charge carrier mobility, and fill factor are determined. Herein, a "spin-related factor" that is dependent on the ratio of back electron transfer of the triplet charge transferThe in-depth understanding of charge carrier photogeneration and recombination mechanisms in organic solar cells is still an ongoing effort. In donor:acceptor (bulk) heterojunction organic solar cells, charge photogeneration and recombination are inter-related via the kinetics of charge transfer states-being singlet or triplet states. Although high-charge-photogeneration quantum yields are achieved in many donor:acceptor systems, only very few systems show significantly reduced bimolecular recombination relative to the rate of free carrier encounters, in low-mobility systems. This is a serious limitation for the industrialization of organic solar cells, in particular when aiming at thick active layers. Herein, a meta-analysis of the device performance of numerous bulk heterojunction organic solar cells is presented for which field-dependent photogeneration, charge carrier mobility, and fill factor are determined. Herein, a "spin-related factor" that is dependent on the ratio of back electron transfer of the triplet charge transfer (CT) states to the decay rate of the singlet CT states is introduced. It is shown that this factor links the recombination reduction factor to charge-generation efficiency. As a consequence, it is only in the systems with very efficient charge generation and very fast CT dissociation that free carrier recombination is strongly suppressed, regardless of the spin-related factor.show moreshow less

Author:Safa ShoaeeORCiD, Ardalan ArminORCiD, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Seyed Mehrdad HosseiniORCiD, Jona KurpiersGND, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/solr.201900184
ISSN:2367-198X
Parent Title (English):Solar RRL
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publication:Weinheim
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/09
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/09
Tag:charge generation; charge transfers; non-Langevin recombination; spin-related factors
Volume:3
Issue:11
Pagenumber:8
Funder:Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation; Ser Cymru Program through the European Regional Development Fund; Swansea University strategic initiative in Sustainable Advanced Materials; Welsh European Funding Office
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik

