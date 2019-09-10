Schließen

A Metabarcoding Analysis of the Mycobiome of Wheat Ears Across a Topographically Heterogeneous Field

Author:Gabriele SchiroORCiDGND, Pierluigi ColangeliORCiDGND, Marina E. H. Müller
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3389/fmicb.2019.02095
ISSN:1664-302X
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31552005
Parent Title (English):Frontiers in microbiology
Publisher:Frontiers Research Foundation
Place of publication:Lausanne
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/10
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/09
Tag:Alternaria; Fusarium; canopy; fungal community; microclimate; spatially induced variance
Volume:10
Pagenumber:12
Funder:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [DFG-GRK 2118/1]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
