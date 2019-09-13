Microscopic correlations in the finite-size Kuramoto model of coupled oscillators
- Supercritical Kuramoto oscillators with distributed frequencies can be separated into two disjoint groups: an ordered one locked to the mean field, and a disordered one consisting of effectively decoupled oscillators-at least so in the thermodynamic limit. In finite ensembles, in contrast, such clear separation fails: The mean field fluctuates due to finite-size effects and thereby induces order in the disordered group. This publication demonstrates this effect, similar to noise-induced synchronization, in a purely deterministic system. We start by modeling the situation as a stationary mean field with additional white noise acting on a pair of unlocked Kuramoto oscillators. An analytical expression shows that the cross-correlation between the two increases with decreasing ratio of natural frequency difference and noise intensity. In a deterministic finite Kuramoto model, the strength of the mean-field fluctuations is inextricably linked to the typical natural frequency difference. Therefore, we let a fluctuating mean field, generatedSupercritical Kuramoto oscillators with distributed frequencies can be separated into two disjoint groups: an ordered one locked to the mean field, and a disordered one consisting of effectively decoupled oscillators-at least so in the thermodynamic limit. In finite ensembles, in contrast, such clear separation fails: The mean field fluctuates due to finite-size effects and thereby induces order in the disordered group. This publication demonstrates this effect, similar to noise-induced synchronization, in a purely deterministic system. We start by modeling the situation as a stationary mean field with additional white noise acting on a pair of unlocked Kuramoto oscillators. An analytical expression shows that the cross-correlation between the two increases with decreasing ratio of natural frequency difference and noise intensity. In a deterministic finite Kuramoto model, the strength of the mean-field fluctuations is inextricably linked to the typical natural frequency difference. Therefore, we let a fluctuating mean field, generated by a finite ensemble of active oscillators, act on pairs of passive oscillators with a microscopic natural frequency difference between which we then measure the cross-correlation, at both super- and subcritical coupling.…
