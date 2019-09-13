Schließen

Microscopic correlations in the finite-size Kuramoto model of coupled oscillators

  Supercritical Kuramoto oscillators with distributed frequencies can be separated into two disjoint groups: an ordered one locked to the mean field, and a disordered one consisting of effectively decoupled oscillators-at least so in the thermodynamic limit. In finite ensembles, in contrast, such clear separation fails: The mean field fluctuates due to finite-size effects and thereby induces order in the disordered group. This publication demonstrates this effect, similar to noise-induced synchronization, in a purely deterministic system. We start by modeling the situation as a stationary mean field with additional white noise acting on a pair of unlocked Kuramoto oscillators. An analytical expression shows that the cross-correlation between the two increases with decreasing ratio of natural frequency difference and noise intensity. In a deterministic finite Kuramoto model, the strength of the mean-field fluctuations is inextricably linked to the typical natural frequency difference. Therefore, we let a fluctuating mean field, generated by a finite ensemble of active oscillators, act on pairs of passive oscillators with a microscopic natural frequency difference between which we then measure the cross-correlation, at both super- and subcritical coupling.

Author:Franziska PeterORCiD, Chen Chris GongORCiD, Arkady PikovskyORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1103/PhysRevE.100.032210
ISSN:2470-0045
ISSN:2470-0053
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31639966
Parent Title (English):Physical review : E, Statistical, nonlinear and soft matter physics
Publisher:American Physical Society
Place of publication:College Park
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/13
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/09
Volume:100
Issue:3
Pagenumber:6
Funder:DFG/FAPESP [IRTG 1740/TRP 2015/50122-0]; Russian Science Foundation (RU)Russian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer Review:Referiert
Publication Way:Open Access
