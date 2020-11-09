Comparison of batch and continuous wet-processing of coffee

Many technical challenges still need to be overcome to improve the quality of the green coffee beans. In this work, the wet Arabica coffee processing in batch and continuous modus were investigated. Coffee beans samples as well as by-products and wastewaters collected at different production steps were analyzed in terms of their content in total phenols, antioxidant capacity, caffeine content, organic acids, reducing sugars, free amino group and protein content. The results showed that 40% of caffeine was removed with pulp. Green coffee beans showed highest concentration of organic acids and sucrose (4.96 ± 0.25 and 5.07 ± 0.39 g/100 g DW for the batch and continuous processing). Batch green coffee beans contained higher amount of phenols. 5-caffeoylquinic Acid (5-CQA) was the main constituent (67.1 and 66.0% for the batch and continuous processing, respectively). Protein content was 15 and 13% in the green coffee bean in batch and continuous processing, respectively. A decrease of 50 to 64% for free amino groups during processing was

Many technical challenges still need to be overcome to improve the quality of the green coffee beans. In this work, the wet Arabica coffee processing in batch and continuous modus were investigated. Coffee beans samples as well as by-products and wastewaters collected at different production steps were analyzed in terms of their content in total phenols, antioxidant capacity, caffeine content, organic acids, reducing sugars, free amino group and protein content. The results showed that 40% of caffeine was removed with pulp. Green coffee beans showed highest concentration of organic acids and sucrose (4.96 ± 0.25 and 5.07 ± 0.39 g/100 g DW for the batch and continuous processing). Batch green coffee beans contained higher amount of phenols. 5-caffeoylquinic Acid (5-CQA) was the main constituent (67.1 and 66.0% for the batch and continuous processing, respectively). Protein content was 15 and 13% in the green coffee bean in batch and continuous processing, respectively. A decrease of 50 to 64% for free amino groups during processing was observed resulting in final amounts of 0.8 to 1.4% in the processed beans. Finally, the batch processing still revealed by-products and wastewater with high nutrient content encouraging a better concept for valorization.

