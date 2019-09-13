Dynamic changes of muscle insulin sensitivity after metabolic surgery

Sofiya Gancheva, Meriem Ouni, Tomas Jelenik, Chrysi Koliaki, Julia Szendroedi, Frederico G. S. Toledo, Daniel Frank Markgraf, Dominik H. Pesta, Lucia Mastrototaro, Elisabetta De Filippo, Christian Herder, Markus Jähnert, Jürgen Weiss, Klaus Strassburger, Matthias Schlensak, Annette Schürmann, Michael Roden
- The mechanisms underlying improved insulin sensitivity after surgically-induced weight loss are still unclear. We monitored skeletal muscle metabolism in obese individuals before and over 52 weeks after metabolic surgery. Initial weight loss occurs in parallel with a decrease in muscle oxidative capacity and respiratory control ratio. Persistent elevation of intramyocellular lipid intermediates, likely resulting from unrestrained adipose tissue lipolysis, accompanies the lack of rapid changes in insulin sensitivity. Simultaneously, alterations in skeletal muscle expression of genes involved in calcium/lipid metabolism and mitochondrial function associate with subsequent distinct DNA methylation patterns at 52 weeks after surgery. Thus, initial unfavorable metabolic changes including insulin resistance of adipose tissue and skeletal muscle precede epigenetic modifications of genes involved in muscle energy metabolism and the long-term improvement of insulin sensitivity.
|Sofiya GanchevaGND, Meriem OuniORCiD, Tomas JelenikORCiD, Chrysi KoliakiORCiD, Julia SzendroediORCiD, Frederico G. S. ToledoORCiD, Daniel Frank MarkgrafORCiDGND, Dominik H. PestaORCiD, Lucia MastrototaroORCiDGND, Elisabetta De FilippoGND, Christian HerderORCiDGND, Markus JähnertORCiD, Jürgen WeissORCiD, Klaus Strassburger, Matthias SchlensakGND, Annette SchürmannORCiDGND, Michael Roden
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12081-0
|2041-1723
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31519890
|Nature Communications
|Nature Publ. Group
|London
|Article
|English
|2019/09/13
|2019
|2020/11/09
|10
|13
|Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westfalia (MKW NRW); German Federal Ministry of Health (BMG); Federal Ministry for Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Helmholtz portfolio theme: Metabolic Dysfunction and Common Disease; Helmholtz Alliance to Universities: Imaging and Curing Environmental Metabolic Diseases (ICEMED); German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1116]; German Diabetes Association (DDG); Schmutzler Stiftung
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit