Dynamic changes of muscle insulin sensitivity after metabolic surgery

  • The mechanisms underlying improved insulin sensitivity after surgically-induced weight loss are still unclear. We monitored skeletal muscle metabolism in obese individuals before and over 52 weeks after metabolic surgery. Initial weight loss occurs in parallel with a decrease in muscle oxidative capacity and respiratory control ratio. Persistent elevation of intramyocellular lipid intermediates, likely resulting from unrestrained adipose tissue lipolysis, accompanies the lack of rapid changes in insulin sensitivity. Simultaneously, alterations in skeletal muscle expression of genes involved in calcium/lipid metabolism and mitochondrial function associate with subsequent distinct DNA methylation patterns at 52 weeks after surgery. Thus, initial unfavorable metabolic changes including insulin resistance of adipose tissue and skeletal muscle precede epigenetic modifications of genes involved in muscle energy metabolism and the long-term improvement of insulin sensitivity.

Metadaten
Author:Sofiya GanchevaGND, Meriem OuniORCiD, Tomas JelenikORCiD, Chrysi KoliakiORCiD, Julia SzendroediORCiD, Frederico G. S. ToledoORCiD, Daniel Frank MarkgrafORCiDGND, Dominik H. PestaORCiD, Lucia MastrototaroORCiDGND, Elisabetta De FilippoGND, Christian HerderORCiDGND, Markus JähnertORCiD, Jürgen WeissORCiD, Klaus Strassburger, Matthias SchlensakGND, Annette SchürmannORCiDGND, Michael Roden
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-12081-0
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31519890
Parent Title (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publication:London
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/13
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/09
Volume:10
Pagenumber:13
Funder:Ministry of Culture and Science of the State of North Rhine-Westfalia (MKW NRW); German Federal Ministry of Health (BMG); Federal Ministry for Research (BMBF)Federal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF); Helmholtz portfolio theme: Metabolic Dysfunction and Common Disease; Helmholtz Alliance to Universities: Imaging and Curing Environmental Metabolic Diseases (ICEMED); German Research Foundation (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1116]; German Diabetes Association (DDG); Schmutzler Stiftung
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit

