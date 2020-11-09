Attempts to understand potential deficiencies in chemical procedures for AMS: Cleaning and dissolving quartz for Be-10 and Al-26 analysis

The purity of the analysed samples (e.g. quartz) with respect to chemical composition and radionuclide contamination is essential for geomorphologic applications using so-called terrestrial cosmogenic nuclides (TCNs). To guarantee this, numerous cleaning and dissolution procedures have been developed. At the DREsden Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (DREAMS) facility, we also work on enhancing the chemical quartz-enrichment methodology from bulk rock and dissolution of quartz. Repeated exposure of the bulk material to acid mixtures (HCl/H2SiF6) at room temperature for cleaning and its monitoring by optical microscopy works for most quartz-rich samples. The quartz dissolution in HF under rather mild conditions (at room temperature on a shaker-table) has the advantage to leave difficult-to-dissolve minerals (e.g., tourmaline, zircon, rutile, sillimanite, kyanite, chromite, corundum), not separated by other physical methods before, as residue. Our comparison with a high-temperature dissolution method (in a microwave) indicates an additional

The purity of the analysed samples (e.g. quartz) with respect to chemical composition and radionuclide contamination is essential for geomorphologic applications using so-called terrestrial cosmogenic nuclides (TCNs). To guarantee this, numerous cleaning and dissolution procedures have been developed. At the DREsden Accelerator Mass Spectrometry (DREAMS) facility, we also work on enhancing the chemical quartz-enrichment methodology from bulk rock and dissolution of quartz. Repeated exposure of the bulk material to acid mixtures (HCl/H2SiF6) at room temperature for cleaning and its monitoring by optical microscopy works for most quartz-rich samples. The quartz dissolution in HF under rather mild conditions (at room temperature on a shaker-table) has the advantage to leave difficult-to-dissolve minerals (e.g., tourmaline, zircon, rutile, sillimanite, kyanite, chromite, corundum), not separated by other physical methods before, as residue. Our comparison with a high-temperature dissolution method (in a microwave) indicates an additional amount of interfering elements, such as in average about 3 mg of Ti, more than 7 mg of Al, and about 22 mu g of Be (for 50 g SiO2), is added to the sample, hence showing the superiority of our mild method. This way, we reduce problems for chemistry and AMS, but also ensure better comparability to production rates of cleaner stoichiometric quartz from calibration sites.

