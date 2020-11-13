- Keine Jobsuche, kein Chef- aber auch kein festes Gehalt. Die Entscheidung fur eine berufliche Selbständigkeit hat sowohl Vor- als auch Nachteile. Welche guten und welche leidvollen Erfahrungen Potsdamer Absolventen mit einer Unternehmensgründung gemacht haben, können Sie in unserem Titelthema der nunmehr vierten Auflage von "portal alumni" lesen. Die Startbedingungen und Motive "unserer" Existenz· gründersind sehr unterschiedlich. So übernahmen manche das elterliche Unternehmen, für einige war die Selbständigkeit die einzige Alternative zur Arbeitslosigkeit. Dass der Schritt nicht immer aus dem Wunsch heraus
gegangen wird, eigene Ideen zu verwirklichen, konstatiert auch Prof Dr. Guido Reger, in seinem Artikel. An der Universität Potsdam erhalten Gründungswillige vielfaltigste Unterstützung. So kommt es also nicht von ungefahr, dass die Hochschule zu den drei Universitäten in Deutschland gehört, die künftigen Selbständigen die besten Bildungsvoraussetzungen bietet, wie kürzlich in einem Ranking ermittelt wurde. Zudem gewann sie in diesem Jahr zum zweiten Mal in Folge beim Businessplanwettbewerb BerlinErandenburg den Hochschulwettbewerb. Außerdem finden Sie in diesem Heft die neue Rubrik "alumni
insight". Lesen Sie dort beispielsweise, warum Stephan Reichelt den Aufstieg auf einen bisher noch nie bezwungenen Berg im Himalaya wagt. Haben auch Sie etwas Ungewöhnliches und Spannendes zu berichten? Haben Sie vielleicht ein Buch geschrieben oder möchten Sie andere Ehemalige zur Eröffnung Ihres Restaurants einladen, dann lassen Sie es uns wissen.…
no Job search, no boss - but also no Jixed salary. The decision for self-employment brings with it advantages and disadvantages. ln the main section ofthisfourth issue of"Portal alumni" you can read all about the good and not-so-good experiences that alumni of the University of Potsdam have had when founding new businesses, as weil about as the pleasures and burdens of being one's own boss. The conditions and motives upon founding differ greatly among "our'' founders of new businesses. Same took over their family businesses, others saw self-employment as the only alternative to unemployment. According to Prof Dr. Guido Reger, the step towards self-employment does not always come from a wish to realize one's own ideas. ln his articie in this issue he reports an the climate surrounding the founding of new businesses in Germany. He discusses the problems that make Germany less supportive of new businesses than other countries. Guido Reger is Foundation Professor for the Innovative Settmg up of Businesses and Development of Medium-sized Businesses at the University of Potsdam. Tagether with Prof Dr. Dieter Wagner, he heads the Institute for Setting up Business and Advancement of Medium-Sized Businesses in the State of Brandenburg- Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation of Potsdam University (BIEM-CEIP). Here, persans wishing to found their own business receive diversified support, such as know-how, profossianal coaching and ftnancial aid. With this service, it is not a surprise that the University of Potsdam belongs to the three universities in Germany that offer future self-employed with outstanding education opportunities, according to a recent ranking. Moreover, the university won for the second year in a row the Business Plan Competition Berlin-Brandenburgfor institutes ofhigher leaming. ln the section ,.wegweiser" you willfind inforrnation an the University ofPotsdam's alumni services for founders of new businesses, including tips and links an related topics. Additionally, you will find a new section in this issue, "alumni insight". Here, you will read why Stephan Reichelt is da ring to climb a mountain in the Himalayas which has not yet been conquered.…
Metadaten
|Author:
|Steffi Wübbenhorst, Rico Hetzschold, Annina Quitter, Sebastian Krüger, Anja Reischke, Andreas Bertheau, Karin Leppin, Stephan Meier, Thomas Wolter, Robert Lucas
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-481636
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48163
|Parent Title (German):
|Das Ehemaligen-Magazin der Universität Potsdam
|Series (Serial Number):
|Portal alumni : das Ehemaligen-Magazin der Universität Potsdam (4/2006)
|Translator:
|Williarn Hiscolt
|Contributor(s):
|Guido Reger
|Document Type:
|Part of Periodical
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2006
|Year of Completion:
|2006
|Publishing Institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Creating Corporation:
|Stabsstelle Studierendenmarketing/Alumniprogramm Im Auftrag der Präsidentin der Universität Potsdam
|Release Date:
|2020/11/13
|Volume:
|2006
|Issue:
|4
|Pagenumber:
|66
|Last Page:
|66
|RVK - Regensburg Classification:
|AL 57300, AN 57300
|Organizational units:
|Universitätsleitung und Verwaltung / Dezernat 2: Studienangelegenheiten
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 07 Publizistische Medien, Journalismus, Verlagswesen
|Peer Review:
|Nicht referiert
|Licence (German):
|Keine Nutzungslizenz vergeben - es gilt das deutsche Urheberrecht