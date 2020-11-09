How We Found Our IMU
Inertial measurement units (IMUs) are commonly used for localization or movement tracking in pervasive healthcare-related studies, and gait analysis is one of the most often studied topics using IMUs. The increasing variety of commercially available IMU devices offers convenience by combining the sensor modalities and simplifies the data collection procedures. However, selecting the most suitable IMU device for a certain use case is increasingly challenging. In this study, guidelines for IMU selection are proposed. In particular, seven IMUs were compared in terms of their specifications, data collection procedures, and raw data quality. Data collected from the IMUs were then analyzed by a gait analysis algorithm. The difference in accuracy of the calculated gait parameters between the IMUs could be used to retrace the issues in raw data, such as acceleration range or sensor calibration. Based on our algorithm, we were able to identify the best-suited IMUs for our needs. This study provides an overview of how to select the IMUs based on the area of study with concrete examples, and gives insights into the features of seven commercial IMUs using real data.
|Lin ZhouORCiD, Eric Fischer, Can TuncaORCiD, Clemens Markus BrahmsORCiD, Cem ErsoyORCiD, Urs GranacherORCiDGND, Bert ArnrichORCiD
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-481628
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-48162
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Reihe der Digital Engineering Fakultät
|Guidelines to IMU Selection and a Comparison of Seven IMUs for Pervasive Healthcare Applications
|Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Reihe der Digital Engineering Fakultät (002)
|Postprint
|English
|2020/11/09
|2020
|Universität Potsdam
|2020/11/09
|comparison of devices; gait analysis; inertial measurement unit; pervasive healthcare
|002
|31
|Sensors 20 (2020) 15, 4090 DOI: 10.3390/s20154090
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|Creative Commons - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle