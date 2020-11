Portal alumni

Dear readers, many students dream of researching the world's inner and outermost secrets. Still, what sacrifice must one bring in order to achieve this goa/, and what are the professional perspectives being offered to researchers today? Many University of Potsdom alumni have to find answers to these questions as weil. in the section "forscher/eben", a number of alumni discuss their answers, the problems that they have encountered along the way, the enJoyment that they have received through their research and their worries for the future. In Germany, the funding of research on part ofboth the state and the corporate world is sparsein comparison to other leading industrial countries, and the current opportunities for researchers are clearly not the best. in the section ,.wissenstransfer", the president of the Frauenhofer-Gesellschaft, Prof Dr. Hans-jörg Bullinger, discusses how Germany is losing its future potential in the process. Indeed, the university is no guarantee for a secure profossianal future in the research field. A few years

Dear readers, many students dream of researching the world's inner and outermost secrets. Still, what sacrifice must one bring in order to achieve this goa/, and what are the professional perspectives being offered to researchers today? Many University of Potsdom alumni have to find answers to these questions as weil. in the section "forscher/eben", a number of alumni discuss their answers, the problems that they have encountered along the way, the enJoyment that they have received through their research and their worries for the future. In Germany, the funding of research on part ofboth the state and the corporate world is sparsein comparison to other leading industrial countries, and the current opportunities for researchers are clearly not the best. in the section ,.wissenstransfer", the president of the Frauenhofer-Gesellschaft, Prof Dr. Hans-jörg Bullinger, discusses how Germany is losing its future potential in the process. Indeed, the university is no guarantee for a secure profossianal future in the research field. A few years ago, the Junior professorship was created as a second path to a Juli professorship, next to the traditional postdoctoral qualification (Habilitation). in 2002, the University of Potsdom began to establish Junior professorships. The first of these are currently being evaluated. More information on this process can be found in the section "wissenstransfer". In addition, suggestions and tips can be found in the section "wegweiser" for those who are seekingfunding opportunities for their dissertation work.

