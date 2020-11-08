High-frequency Holocene glacier fluctuations in the Himalayan-Tibetan orogen

Holocene glacial chronostratigraphies in glaciated valleys spread throughout the Himalayan-Tibetan orogen, including the Himalaya, Tibet, Pamir, and Tian Shan, are developed using a landsystems approach, detailed geomorphic mapping, and new and published Be-10 surface exposure dating. New studies in the Kulti valley of Lahul and the Parkachik valley of the Nun Kun massif of the Himalaya of northern India define three glacier advances at similar to 14.7, 12.2, 0.5 ka, in addition to one historically dated late 19th Century advance in the Kulti valley, and one Late Holocene advance at similar to 0.2 ka in the Parkachik valley. Three major climatic groups (subdivided into five climatic zones) are defined across the orogen using Cluster Analysis (CA) and Principal Component Analysis (PCA) to identify glaciated regions with comparable climatic characteristics to evaluate the timing, and extent of Holocene glacier advances across these regions. Our regional analyses across the Himalayan-Tibetan orogen suggest at least one Lateglacial

Holocene glacial chronostratigraphies in glaciated valleys spread throughout the Himalayan-Tibetan orogen, including the Himalaya, Tibet, Pamir, and Tian Shan, are developed using a landsystems approach, detailed geomorphic mapping, and new and published Be-10 surface exposure dating. New studies in the Kulti valley of Lahul and the Parkachik valley of the Nun Kun massif of the Himalaya of northern India define three glacier advances at similar to 14.7, 12.2, 0.5 ka, in addition to one historically dated late 19th Century advance in the Kulti valley, and one Late Holocene advance at similar to 0.2 ka in the Parkachik valley. Three major climatic groups (subdivided into five climatic zones) are defined across the orogen using Cluster Analysis (CA) and Principal Component Analysis (PCA) to identify glaciated regions with comparable climatic characteristics to evaluate the timing, and extent of Holocene glacier advances across these regions. Our regional analyses across the Himalayan-Tibetan orogen suggest at least one Lateglacial (similar to 15.3-11.8 ka) and five Himalayan-Tibetan Holocene glacial stages (HTHS) at similar to 11.5-9.5, similar to 8.8-7.7, similar to 7.0-3.2, similar to 2.3-1.0, and <1 ka. The extent (amplitude) of glacier advances in 77 glaciated valleys is reconstructed and defined using equilibrium-line altitudes (ELAs). Modern glacier hypsometries are also assessed to help explain the intra-regional variations in glacier amplitudes during each regional glacier advance. A linear inverse glacier flow model is used to decipher the net changes in temperature (Delta T) between periods of reconstructed regional glacier advances in 66 glaciated valleys across different climatic regions throughout the orogen. The Be-10, ELAs, and Delta T data suggest enhanced monsoonal and increased precipitation during the Early Holocene, followed by relative cooling and increased aridity during the Mid- and Late Holocene that influenced glaciation. The sublimation-dominated cold-based glaciers in the northern regions of Himalayan-Tibetan orogen are more affected during these shifts in climate than the temperate glaciers in the south. (C) 2019 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

