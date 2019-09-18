Schließen

A Biocatalytically Active Membrane Obtained from Immobilization of 2-Deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate Aldolase on a Porous Support

  • Aldol reactions play an important role in organic synthesis, as they belong to the class of highly beneficial C-C-linking reactions. Aldol-type reactions can be efficiently and stereoselectively catalyzed by the enzyme 2-deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate aldolase (DERA) to gain key intermediates for pharmaceuticals such as atorvastatin. The immobilization of DERA would open the opportunity for a continuous operation mode which gives access to an efficient, large-scale production of respective organic intermediates. In this contribution, we synthesize and utilize DERA/polymer conjugates for the generation and fixation of a DERA bearing thin film on a polymeric membrane support. The conjugation strongly increases the tolerance of the enzyme toward the industrial relevant substrate acetaldehyde while UV-cross-linkable groups along the conjugated polymer chains provide the opportunity for covalent binding to the support. First, we provide a thorough characterization of the conjugates followed by immobilization tests on representative, nonporousAldol reactions play an important role in organic synthesis, as they belong to the class of highly beneficial C-C-linking reactions. Aldol-type reactions can be efficiently and stereoselectively catalyzed by the enzyme 2-deoxy-D-ribose-5-phosphate aldolase (DERA) to gain key intermediates for pharmaceuticals such as atorvastatin. The immobilization of DERA would open the opportunity for a continuous operation mode which gives access to an efficient, large-scale production of respective organic intermediates. In this contribution, we synthesize and utilize DERA/polymer conjugates for the generation and fixation of a DERA bearing thin film on a polymeric membrane support. The conjugation strongly increases the tolerance of the enzyme toward the industrial relevant substrate acetaldehyde while UV-cross-linkable groups along the conjugated polymer chains provide the opportunity for covalent binding to the support. First, we provide a thorough characterization of the conjugates followed by immobilization tests on representative, nonporous cycloolefinic copolymer supports. Finally, immobilization on the target supports constituted of polyacrylonitrile (PAN) membranes is performed, and the resulting enzymatically active membranes are implemented in a simple membrane module setup for the first assessment of biocatalytic performance in the continuous operation mode using the combination hexanal/acetaldehyde as the substrate.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Shuhao ZhangGND, Julia BramskiORCiDGND, Murat Tutus, Jörg PietruszkaORCiDGND, Alexander BökerORCiDGND, Stefan ReinickeORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acsami.9b12029
ISSN:1944-8244
ISSN:1944-8252
Pubmed Id:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=31448894
Parent Title (English):ACS applied materials & interfaces
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publication:Washington
Document Type:Article
Language:English
Date of first Publication:2019/09/18
Year of Completion:2019
Release Date:2020/11/08
Tag:2-deoxy-D-ribose-5-phoshphate aldolase; enzymatically active membrane; enzyme immobilization; enzyme/polymer conjugate; self-assembly
Volume:11
Issue:37
Pagenumber:13
First Page:34441
Last Page:34453
Funder:China Scholarship CouncilChina Scholarship Council; AiF ("IGF-Vorhaben") [20341 BG]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Dewey Decimal Classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer Review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo