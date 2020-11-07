|Author:
|Matthias AscheGND
|ISBN:
|978-3-402-11609-8
|Parent Title (German):
|Ideal und Praxis : Bischöfe und Bischofsamt im Heiligen Römischen Reich 1570-1620
|Publisher:
|Aschendorff
|Place of publication:
|Münster
|Document Type:
|Article
|Language:
|German
|Year of first Publication:
|2020
|Year of Completion:
|2020
|Release Date:
|2020/11/07
|First Page:
|303
|Last Page:
|326
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
|Dewey Decimal Classification:
|2 Religion / 20 Religion