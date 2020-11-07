Schließen

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Statistics
Metadaten
Author:Matthias AscheGND
ISBN:978-3-402-11609-8
Parent Title (German):Ideal und Praxis : Bischöfe und Bischofsamt im Heiligen Römischen Reich 1570-1620
Publisher:Aschendorff
Place of publication:Münster
Document Type:Article
Language:German
Year of first Publication:2020
Year of Completion:2020
Release Date:2020/11/07
First Page:303
Last Page:326
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Jüdische Studien und Religionswissenschaft
Dewey Decimal Classification:2 Religion / 20 Religion

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo